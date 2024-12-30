Ian goes one better in all clay cross singles final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A record-breaking 29 players took part in the 2024 Christmas Shootout event held at Matlock's Edgefold Club with the fantastic turnout meaning first round matches were played with three reds before moving onto six reds in the rounds thereafter.

The Alan Hopkinson Trophy (individual handicap) is the flagship event of the evening and Ian McKay of Clay Cross Brotherhood went one better than in 2018 when he represented Matlock Golf Club in the final by getting the better of team-mate Lee Hage to lift the trophy.Ian defeated the two Smiths, Tommy and John in the first two rounds before seeing off danger man Steve Donner in the quarter final and Steve Bullock in the semis on a night where he found a consistent high level of form all the way through.

Lee put up a great showing on this first try at this event.Best recorded breaks were 35 from Steve Donner and 25 from Reece Johnstone.

The George Mills Trophy (scotch doubles handicap) saw players drawn out of the hat at random so participants from different clubs team up together and it was Ricki Slack (Bolehill Institute) and Jack Lowe (Alfreton Palmer Morewood) who emerged victorious as they overcame Des Smith (also Alfreton PM) and Steve Hawkins (Tansley Potters) in the final.

REECE JOHNSTONE with the Eddie Lomas Trophy

It was a case of improving round by round as they got past Reece Johnstone and Ben Christon, Steve Bullock and Sean Dobney, and then Trevor Wright and Rob Muxlow in the semi-final. Ricki is a second time winner, having triumphed in 2019 partnering Wayne Shooter and finishing as a runner-up last year, while its a first success in the event for Jack.

The Eddie Lomas Trophy is a speed knockout which features head to head contests of clearing the colours, with certain handicaps meaning a player may either have two balls extra or two balls less to pot.

Andrew Haggarty was bidding for a fifth win in the event, but he fell in the semi-finals to young Reece Johnstone, who produced a magnificent effort to lift the prize at his first attempt.

Tommy Smith, his final opponent and another promising youngster, had also looked impressive throughout but in the final it was Reece who came through to become the youngest ever winner.In earlier rounds he had a bye (first round), then defeated Sean Dobney and Phil Leverton to reach the semis.

RICKI SLACK and JACK LOWE with the George Mills Trophy

Thanks to all who came to make it the night it was, thanks also to the Edgefold Club for hosting, to the two Duncans, Harwood and Waring for providing food on the evening and Des Smith for running a raffle to boost the prize fund.