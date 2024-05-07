Hundreds of young rugby players from across the country enjoy festival of sport in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Panthers RUFC minis section concluded their 2023/2024 season with the end-of-season finale, drawing over 3,500 visitors to the Dunston Road ground. This included more than 1,000 young players aged between 4 and 12 years old representing their clubs. The event showcased rugby’s growing popularity in area.The day was filled with excitement and friendly competition as local teams clashed with visiting teams from Shropshire, Coventry, and Wakefield. All the matches displayed some incredible skills and sportsmanship of the young rugby players, leaving the spectators wanting more.Chesterfield Panthers minis section has experienced significant growth in recent seasons, attracting more young players eager to learn the sport. To further expand their ranks, the club is extending an invitation to anyone interested in trying rugby. Free sessions will be available until September 30th, 2024, providing newcomers with the opportunity to experience the thrill of the game firsthand.Parents and guardians who wish to register their child for a free session can simply message the club at 07354 860247, providing the child's name and school year. This initiative aims to welcome new members into the Chesterfield Panthers RUFC family and introduce them to the values of teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie that rugby instills.The success of the end-of-season finale and the continued growth of the minis section is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaches, and volunteers at Chesterfield Panthers RUFC. The club looks forward to nurturing the next generation of rugby stars and nurture a growing love for the sport within the community.