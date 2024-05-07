Hundreds of young rugby players from across the country enjoy festival of sport in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Panthers RUFC minis section concluded their 2023/2024 season with the end-of-season finale, drawing over 3,500 visitors to the Dunston Road ground. This included more than 1,000 young players aged between 4 and 12 years old representing their clubs. The event showcased rugby’s growing popularity in area.The day was filled with excitement and friendly competition as local teams clashed with visiting teams from Shropshire, Coventry, and Wakefield. All the matches displayed some incredible skills and sportsmanship of the young rugby players, leaving the spectators wanting more.Chesterfield Panthers minis section has experienced significant growth in recent seasons, attracting more young players eager to learn the sport. To further expand their ranks, the club is extending an invitation to anyone interested in trying rugby. Free sessions will be available until September 30th, 2024, providing newcomers with the opportunity to experience the thrill of the game firsthand.Parents and guardians who wish to register their child for a free session can simply message the club at 07354 860247, providing the child's name and school year. This initiative aims to welcome new members into the Chesterfield Panthers RUFC family and introduce them to the values of teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie that rugby instills.The success of the end-of-season finale and the continued growth of the minis section is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players, coaches, and volunteers at Chesterfield Panthers RUFC. The club looks forward to nurturing the next generation of rugby stars and nurture a growing love for the sport within the community.
There is more action at the Panthers ground this Saturday too, when the club holds its President’s Day event.
The day kicks of with a match of touch rugby at 12.30 till 1.30pm which is open to anyone over 14 years of age -0 with no upper limit !!! You can join in if you sign a form before 12 noon in the clubhouse, just bring some clothes to run around in and boots or trainers and have a fun run out.
From 1.30 till 2.30pm there will be demo from the club’s successful under 16s girls team, before the main event kicks off at 3pm with a Panthers 1st XV taking on a team of Chesterfield veterans and former players.
For more on Chesterfield Panthers, visit the club’s website at: www.chesterfieldpanthers.com