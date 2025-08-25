Hillspeed trio on form at Spa

Freddie Slater celebrates on the podium.

Freddie Slater, Hiyu Yamakoshi and Kanato Le made a welcome return to action for the Markham Vale squad in the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC for the first time since the visit to Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps in June, and all three delivered stellar performances and good results.

Slater converted two front row starts into a pair of second places in rounds 16 and 17, and then added a terrific sixth in the partially reversed-grid round 18. Yamakoshi was incredibly consistent with sixth in the first two races, and a season-best top four in race three. Le had to begin round 16 from pitlane, ending with a 17th place result, but then took strong eighth and seventh places in the other two races.

Guinchard was third fastest in GB4 qualifying on Saturday and his consistency shone through, with his second best lap putting him on the front row for race two. Juncos unfortunately had a lap disallowed for track limits and had to settle for 10th on the race one grid, but his second best hoisted him to eighth on the round 17 grid. Airikkala, meanwhile secured a brace of row 11 starts on her Hillspeed debut.

While Guinchard consolidated third at the start of round 16 later in the day, almost able to get a nose alongside second into Paddock Hill Bend, team-mate Juncos produced an electrifying opening lap and impressively scythed his way through to sixth. Juncos climbed into fifth during the second half of the race to cap a very strong performance, while Guinchard wrapped-up another podium in third.

Airikkala moved up a couple of places on lap one and although slipping back to 20th position the next time around, the Finnish-British driver regained 19th spot when a driver came to grief on lap nine. The Safety Car was deployed initially, and then the race red flagged with the result taken from lap 10.

Round 17 on Sunday morning began with Guinchard on the front row and after a good start he built up to a brave bid for the lead on the outside into Hawthorn, although the attempt left him exposed to an attack from behind and he was shuffled back to third. Remaining there race-long, the points haul for third was welcome reward.

Juncos started an improved eighth and aimed to make big early progress, but contact on the run out of Druids to Graham Hill Bend led to damage, a necessary pit visit and retirement. Airikkala lined-up 21st on the grid and produced a great first lap, climbing to 17th place, and then gained a spot when Juncos pitted. Airikkala then broke into the top 15 on the final lap, wrapping-up a very good drive.

Qualifying in GB3 delivered a double front-row start for Slater for rounds 16 and 17, and all three Hillspeed drivers were in the top eight in each session. There was little to separate Yamakoshi and Le, the former taking sixth on the grid for races one and two and Le only a fraction adrift as eighth fastest.

Saturday afternoon’s opening encounter began with frustration for Le, the Japanese racer having to start from pitlane and eventually ending the contest in 17th position. At the sharp end Slater wasn’t quite able to get away from the line as he wanted and slipped to third, but he was able to retake second and somehow get himself into a position to consider an attempt at first place at Druids.

Reeling off fastest lap pace during the early going, Slater ultimately had to settle for second position at the end of 18 laps – a late Safety Car not providing any opportunity to bid for the lead. Yamakoshi held onto sixth off the start and ran a strong and consistent race throughout, driving well to seal a top finish.

Sunday’s first race was a largely processional affair with all three team-mates finishing where they started – Slater taking second place again, Yamakoshi delivering sixth and Le securing eighth place. The Safety Car was required from laps two to four, but there were no chances to make gains at the re-start.

For round 18, with the top 12 qualifiers reversed, Lee lined-up fifth with Yamakoshi seventh and Slater in 11th spot. Yamakoshi and Slater both launched well and although the former was still seventh at the end of lap one, he had moved past Le who slipped to 10th as Slater was shuffled back to 13th place.

Slater’s fightback began in earnest on lap four when he sliced through to 12th on the run to Druids, he then gained another place on lap five and quickly closed onto the group ahead. Passing Le on lap seven, the action fell under Safety Car conditions on lap 12 due to a car off the track. At the re-start Yamakoshi was sixth, Slater ninth and Le 10th and the Safety Car was swiftly redeployed due to more incident.

Yamakoshi moved up into the top four as a result, Slater sixth and Le seventh and when the Safety Car pitted towards the end of lap 16, there was only time for the cars to take the chequered flag – a best yet top four GB3 result for a delighted Yamakoshi.