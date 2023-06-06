​Hillspeed star Xie is in fine form at Spa circuit

​Showing impressive speed from the outset in pre-event practice, and then producing a season-best ninth fastest time in qualifying, the reigning F4 Chinese Champion was very impressive indeed across the event.

In race two, round eight, he was also on course to bag the fastest lap for the Markham Vale squad, until pipped on the final tour by Hitech GP’s race winner Alex Dunne.

Xie’s team-mate Daniel Mavlyutov fared less favourably on his maiden appearance at the world-famous Formula One venue, however, with incidents in all three races making for a long weekend.

Gerrard Xie in action in Belgium. Photo: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

His best finish of 17th place came by way of a round nine fightback, after contact early on while running in second position.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed team principal, said: “Gerrard has been very impressive this weekend, quick throughout practice and into qualifying and the first two races were exceptional really.

"This is the sort of performance we know we’re capable of and as he gets more and more experience in GB3, Gerrard is really starting show his talent.

"He then fought through well in race three after early dramas put him at the back, all round a great weekend.

“We’re all disappointed for Daniel as his weekend just didn’t come together unfortunately – contact in race one and retirement, a new nose and front wing in race two and then another incident in race three.

"He fought back well though in the last one. The experience he gained will be very beneficial as the season moves forward, and hopefully a better weekend lays in store for him at Snetterton.”