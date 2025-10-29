Hillspeed sign off season in style with victory for debutant in Monza

Markham Vale-based Hillspeed racing team celebrated a fantastic conclusion to the 2025 GB3 Championship, partnered by the BRDC, season at Monza in Italy, thanks to a remarkable drive from series debutant Maxim Rehm in the final race of the year – the German rookie taking a truly sensational victory.

Starting round 24 on pole position, the 18-year-old was edged back to second out of the Rettifilo Chicane but fought back with a great pass a couple of corners later to retake the lead.

In a superb battle with Deagen Fairclough as the race progressed, the latter went by on lap three but Rehm hit back on the fifth tour and was never again headed on his way to a dream win on his maiden weekend in GB3.

The result ensures Hillspeed bookended the GB3 season on the top step of the podium, with Freddie Slater having won the first couple of races of the year at Silverstone GP Circuit in April.

Hillspeed Team Principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “It’s been fantastic to race at Monza for the first time in GB3, and what a way to end the season with a win in the final round.

“Maxim showed his ability and class all weekend, to win at this level on your debut is no mean feat. “Both he and Newman showed their capability from the off, they gelled with the team straight away and we were hugely impressed by their performances.

“Lucas showed he had the pace to challenge for the podium again, it was so competitive between all of the top runners and he probably deserved more.

“Things didn’t quite work out for him in qualifying, but in the races he again showed his racecraft and speed.

“It’s been an exceptional season in GB3 this year for Hillspeed, now the work starts for 2026 with the new car upgrades.”

All told, the team has claimed six wins in GB3 this year – three victories for Slater, one for Kanato Le, another for Lucas Fluxa during the penultimate weekend at Donington Park and, of course, Rehm’s win.

Fluxa took best results of eighth place in rounds 22 and 24 this weekend, an event which definitely had the potential for podium challenges from the Spaniard but which didn’t quite fall into place.

He showed strong pace once again though, as he did at Donington GP Circuit a fortnight ago.

Hillspeed’s other GB3 debutant, Zhenrui ‘Newman’ Chi, was incredibly impressive on his step-up into the category this weekend and he was rewarded with a best of fifth position in the opening Monza encounter after an excellent drive.

In terms of the GB3 Teams’ Championship, Hillspeed has concluded the season in fourth position, newcomers Rehm and Chi not eligible to score points on the final weekend.

Had their results been able to count – the lead two cars in a team scoring in each race – this would’ve been worth 56 points.