Hillspeed boss welcomes new car upgrade package

Hillspeed bosses are confident their new upgrade package will boost performances in the 2026 season.

BRDC team Hillspeed has given a major thumbs up to the new upgrade package for the MSV GB3-025 cars, which the squad believes will further boost the category’s standing as the perfect choice for drivers seeking a future in Formula One.

Announced a couple of weeks ago by GB3 organisers MSV (MotorSport Vision), the enhancements to the incredibly successful MSV GB3-025 are two-fold – targeting further increased performance and even more reliability.

Hillspeed team principal Richard Ollerenshaw has been hugely impressed with the Tatuus-designed and constructed car in its first season of competition, one which has delivered some outstanding success for the Markham Vale squad with multiple race victories and podiums achieved.

One of the biggest changes for the 2026 season is the introduction of a new Mountune engine, which is boosted to 2.4-litres and designed to offer a significant increase of 25% in torque as well as optimised reliability. The cylinder head is a wholly new design, there is a new forged crankshaft and an all-new CNC billet machined head which is made of high-grade aerospace aluminium.

Increased efficiency will also come from a new aerodynamic package, which has already been tested by MSV at the Catesby Tunnel facility in Northamptonshire, with improved aero balance, extra downforce and reduced drag.

The chassis of the car is being revised, stabilising the front deck with a new bridge section and this will be added inside all existing GB3 cars over the winter period. Importantly, the chassis keel has been modified to deliver more resilience to damage from kerbs. Added to that, refinements are being made to the exhaust, silencer, cooling, gearing components and the popular DRS system.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “I am extremely impressed with the revisions to the GB3 car which are being introduced by Jonathan Palmer and his fantastic team at MSV ahead of the 2026 season. The first season of the MSV GB3-025 has been very strong indeed, an outstanding car with great performance and which has elevated GB3 much closer to FIA F3. With the announced enhancements, GB3’s status can only grow yet further.

“As a team Hillspeed has enjoyed a very strong 2025 so far, multiple wins and podiums in GB3 and we believe we’ve done an excellent job of extracting the most performance we can from the car. With more power for next year, even better performance and boosted reliability, the refinements from Tatuus in partnership with MSV’s team ensures 2026 will be a real blue riband year for GB3. I am certain GB3 will be the choice for young drivers seeking to progress to FIA F3 and onward to F2 and F1.”