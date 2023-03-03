Here's 16 cracking retro pictures from sporting events at Ilkeston's schools - including Ladywood Primary School, Chaucer Junior School and Dallimore Primary School
Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.
It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around Ilkeston.
We’ve got Scargill School pupils enjoying Sport Relief and Ladywood Primary School and Chaucer Junior School youngsters getting active.
