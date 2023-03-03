News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here's 16 cracking retro pictures from sporting events at Ilkeston's schools - including Ladywood Primary School, Chaucer Junior School and Dallimore Primary School

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around Ilkeston.

We’ve got Scargill School pupils enjoying Sport Relief and Ladywood Primary School and Chaucer Junior School youngsters getting active.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Ladywood Primary School

Pupils and staff from the Ladywood Primary School jump to a fundraising challenge for the British Heart Foundation.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

2. Ilkeston Cycle Club

Ilkeston Cycle Club held a junior track cycling event at Rutland Sports Park.

Photo: Ilkeston Cycle club

Photo Sales

3. Scargill School

Scargill School pupils take a break during a previous Sports Relief event.

Photo: JPI media

Photo Sales

4. Ilkeston Cycle Club

Youngsters are pictured enjoying an event held by Ilkeston Cycle Club at Rutland Sports Park.

Photo: Ilkeston Cycle club

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Ilkeston