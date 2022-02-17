For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around Ilkeston.

We’ve got Scargill School pupils enjoying Sport Relief and Ladywood Primary School and Chaucer Junior School youngsters getting active.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1 . Ladywood Primary School Pupils and staff from the Ladywood Primary School jump to a fundraising challenge for the British Heart Foundation. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . Ilkeston Cycle Club Ilkeston Cycle Club held a junior track cycling event at Rutland Sports Park. Photo: Ilkeston Cycle club Photo Sales

3 . Scargill School Scargill School pupils take a break during a previous Sports Relief event. Photo: JPI media Photo Sales

4 . Ilkeston Cycle Club Youngsters are pictured enjoying an event held by Ilkeston Cycle Club at Rutland Sports Park. Photo: Ilkeston Cycle club Photo Sales