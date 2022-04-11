Heartbreak for Chesterfield HC as relegation is confirmed on final day

The result means Chesterfield are relegated as the third bottom side in the Yorkshire & NE Premier Division, with Newcastle pulling off a great escape on the final day.

Despite throwing everything into the game, the visitors couldn’t match the pace and intensity of the home side who produced an excellent performance to edge a nervy encounter.

Chesterfield weathered the storm in the first half and snatched a goal against the run of play through Jorge Aguilar.

Jorge Aguilar was on target for Chesterfield.

In the second period Newcastle took control of the game with two quick goals just after half time. A third goal on the break followed to seemingly kill the game off.

The away side rallied, however, and Alex Sandoval pulled a goal back to set up a frantic end to the match.

Knowing a draw would probably see them safe, Chesterfield piled on the pressure but couldn’t find a way past a resolute Newcastle back line.

The final whistle was greeted by scenes of jubilation from Newcastle and devastation on the face of the Chesterfield players.

Reflecting on the game captain Jon Moores was clearly proud of his team.

He said: “I think everyone in the team today gave absolutely everything they could, and that’s all I can ask. Sometimes you are just beaten fair and square and I have no problem with that.

“Twenty four games don’t lie, we just aren’t quite good enough yet at this level. The teams that do the basics consistently well win more games. It’s been tough but we’ve enjoyed the challenge.”

First team coach Christian Battye said: “It’s been a terrific experience for what is a very young side. Everyone stepped up a level and made massive improvements, I think in the end we lacked the consistency required.

“It’s been over ten years since the club was in the regional premier so the boys were up against it from the start, but gave it a real go.

“Obviously we all need time to reflect and decompress. There are some mentally and physically exhausted people in the squad, they’ve given absolutely everything and you can see how much it hurt.