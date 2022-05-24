Dave Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard compete at the Tokyo Paralympics. (Photo: Getty)

The 35-year-old is a four-time world, European and national champion, competing in the paratriathlon visually impaired (PTVI).

Last year ended superbly for Ellis with gold medals at the European Triathlon Championships in Valencia and the World Triathlon Para Championships in Abu Dhabi.

But he had mixed fortunes as he tried to carry that form into 2022.

He said: “It's been a bit up and down. I managed to break both my arms. That meant I wasn't allowed to train outside for eight weeks due to the risk of re-fracturing, so I spent a lot of time on the treadmill.

"But luckily, it's actually stood me in good stead. I raced over the weekend just gone and had a really good race. Probably my best leg on the bike. We put together a really solid race. Hopefully, I can build on that towards the Commonwealth Games.”

A Paralympic gold medal is one of the major gongs missing from Ellis’s CV.

He competed for Great Britain at the Tokyo Paralympics last year but heartbreak occurred when part of a wheel on his bike broke off completely and he was forced to retire from the event when in a very promising position for a medal.

But that disappointment has motivated him even further to win Commonwealth gold.

He said: "Even for the second half of last year, it motivated me to go on and win the European and the World Championships after the disappointment of Tokyo.

"Knowing I had the Commonwealth Games to come the year after too, that was something good I could focus on and ensure that I didn't dwell on the disappointment of the Paralympics where I didn't even finish the race, never mind missing out on a medal.

"Having the Commonwealth Games this year is definitely the big focus and if I get a great result, I'll be over the moon.

"With para events, you don't get to be part of the Commonwealth Games every time. Paratriathlon only has one category normally, so this could be my only ever chance to compete there.