Hasland trampolinists make regional final
Hasland’s Brody Rhodes and Katie McGee along with Matthew Skelton, and Libi Atkin have all qualified to compete at the Birmingham Utilita Arena on July 6th & 7th in one of the biggest national Trampolining competitions in the UK.
The competition sees the best gymnasts from different regions of the UK compete against each other for individual and team medals.
Training out of Delta Trampolining Club in Derby, under Head Coach Darren Potts and his team, all four, along with 100s of other gymnasts had to go through a rigorous qualification process, competing in three qualification rounds earlier this year with only the top two at the end of the three rounds being selected to represent their age group and region.
Delta Trampoline Club trains at Etwall Leisure Centre and Springwood Leisure Centre catering for beginners, right through to elite performers.
