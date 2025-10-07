Haslam strengthens grip on third spot with Oulton Park podiums

Leon Haslam enjoyed a productive race weekend at Olton Park. Pic: Bonnie Lane.

Leon Haslam strengthened his hold on third in the British Superbike Championship standings after a solid weekend at Oulton Park.

Friday’s action was heavily affected by biblical rain and session delays, but that didn’t stop the Moto Rapido Ducati rider finishing the day quickest overall with a 1:45.245 an impressive effort in such treacherous conditions.

After a disappointing qualifying on Saturday, Haslam was focused, locked in on making up places and proving a point with the pace we knew he had. As the lights went out, he made a great launch, firing into Turn 1 and driving cleanly around the outside of the pack. Before the first lap was even complete, the red flag came out as the rain returned. Back in the garage, it felt like Assen all over again, before Race Direction called for a restart from the original grid, 15 laps, normal start procedure.

When the lights went out again, the rain had reappeared. With most of the field choosing full wets, we took a different route with full inters. Based on radar data and Haslam’s feedback from the out-lap, It was the right call. Haslam took his time early on, stuck to the narrow dry line, and soon climbed into the top 10. By lap six he was in the lead and setting the pace. A late charge from Brookes closed the gap, and Leon rode smart to bring it home in second, more strong points and another confident call from the team.

In Sunday’s race, Haslam soon found his rhythm, setting the fastest lap of the race before a red flag for Hickman’s blown engine halted proceedings.

After a lengthy clean-up, the race restarted hours later and was declared dry. Slicks on, Haslam launched from P2 and delivered another storming performance, fighting at the front throughout and securing yet another P2 finish.

The final Superbike feature race rounded off a wild weekend. Haslam started fifth, hit the front by the end of lap one, and went bar-to-bar with the usual suspects Iddon, Ryde, Ray, and Redding. In one of the most dramatic races of the season. A late false neutral into the final corner cost him a shot at the win, but he still crossed the line in P3, sealing three podiums from three races.

Moto Rapido Ducati team manager Ian Darbyshire said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team this weekend. No, we didn’t do the treble and no, we aren’t leading both championships but this is a little team that packs a big punch.

"It’s easy for people to forget this is our first year working with Leon and we’re still learning session by session. Sometimes as a ‘top team’ you’re expected to win, but in this series nothing comes easy. This weekend the team had a lot thrown at them with bike rebuilds, huge delays, grid changes and all the drama Oulton could throw at us.

"They all stood tall, kept the concentration to a high and smashed it. Massive thanks as well to our fans and hospitality guests for their patience and understanding on what turned into a very long and unpredictable day.”