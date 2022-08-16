Good display all round secures Chesterfield victory over Wirksworth & Middleton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hunt hit another half century for Chesterfield.

The hosts were in charge from the start and eventually landed the Division One clash at Queen's Park by 148 runs.

Skipper Harry Wilmott struck an important blow when he won the toss, meaning Wirksworth had to field first in the oppressive heat.

His batsmen made good use of the opportunity, keeping the visitors in the field for a full stint of 50 overs as they rattled up 261-7.

David Hunt made his second successive half-century since being moved up to open.He was particularly strong on the leg side on his way to 59 and his second-wicket stand of 67 with Luke Westwell (22) built a strong platform.

Chesterfield slipped a little to 138-4 before a stand of 110 between Alex Hibbert (60) and Reece Johnson (55) restored their command.

The left-handed Hibbert took some time to find his usual fluency but then cashed in whereas Johnson looked in prime form from the start, cutting powerfully and placing the ball well for ones and twos.

A lightning-fast outfield meant Chesterfield's total was not impregnable but it looked massive when opening bowlers Saad Sarwary (2-38) and Ahmad Zazai (4-20) took five wickets in the first six overs of the Wirksworth innings.

Left-armer Zazai kept a testing length and posed continual problems during a fine nine-over spell.

They were helped by a superb diving catch, low to his right, by Yannick Leonard at second slip.

Later Johnson claimed an outstanding catch at backward point off the bowling of seamer Tom Keenan.

Left-arm spinner Leonard, who is in fine form, claimed two of the last three wickets as Wirksworth were all out for 113, of which Tom Wanford scored a defiant unbeaten 64.

Chesterfield are still sixth in the 12-team table on 236 points, 105 behind leaders Rolleston.