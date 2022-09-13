Gold for Rykneld Synchro at National Combo Cup in London

Rykneld's successful team with their medals.

The 15-18 years Potter Team topped their class at the prestigious competition held recently at the National Aquatics Centre in London.

The Combo Cup is the pinnacle event of the novice artistic swimming calendar and the opportunity for teams across the country to perform routines they have spent months perfecting.

Under the guidance of head coach Alyssa Ward, the team won by nearly two clear points, scoring 55.2667 - 16.2 for execution, 22.2667 for artistic impression and 16.8 for difficulty.

Rykneld’s 15-years-and-under Ballerinas team also put in an excellent performance with their best score of the season amid stiff competition from 20 other clubs.

