The race was won by Steel City Striders’ Robert Byers in 33.58, with Dronfield RC’s Michael Kenyon close behind in 34.06.

He was one of six Dronfield runners in the top ten, the others being Tom Shaw (4th), Phil Skelton (6th), Liam Turner (7th), Matthew Payne (9th) and Tom Briddock (10th)

First female home was Abbie Pearse from Steel City Striders in 37.47 with Dronfield’s Becky Hansen third female in 38.45.

Check out our gallery of images from the event, courtesy of Charles Whitton (www.charleswhittonphotography.com)

