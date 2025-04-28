Freddie’s double delight at Silverstone as GB3 gets under way

Freddie Slater celebrates one of his wins.

Hillspeed’s Freddie Slater produced an outstanding performance during the first event of the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC season at Silverstone over the weekend, with two sensational lights-to-flag race wins and the Sunoco Fastest Driver of the Weekend Award.

After dominating qualifying on his debut with Markham Vale’s Hillspeed to take pole positions for rounds one and two, Slater was sheer perfection in Saturday’s race with a flawless drive to deliver victory – making history in the first race for the brand new MSV GB3-025 car – by some seven seconds.

In round two on Sunday morning, Slater’s victory was even more dominant, leading by close to 10 seconds before a final lap Safety Car. The BRDC SuperStar aimed high for the reverse grid round three but some unfortunate contact led to an eventual finish of 13th position.

“Overall we’ve had a really positive weekend, the pace has been good”, said Slater.

“My management team and coach have put so much effort in over the winter, which makes it look easy when it comes to the race weekends – but it’s definitely not easy! Hillspeed and my engineer have given me such a fantastic car to go out there, from lap one this weekend, to try and dominate – and we did exactly that.”

Hillspeed also celebrated a brilliant win for Daniel Guinchard, his first in the sister GB4 Championship partnered by the BRDC, who departed Silverstone retaking the points lead in the category. Climbing from third on the grid to earn victory in round six on Sunday evening, his team-mate Leandro Juncos deservingly tasted GB4 podium success for the first time with an excellent third place.

“It was really good, the pace was really strong,” Guinchard commented. “I knew we had a good chance from the start, got a really clean getaway and got into second. When I got into the lead I settled in, then the Safety Car came out just to make things more interesting! Overall I’m really happy, the Safety Car re-start was really strong.”

Juncos added: “The car was amazing, Hillspeed did a great job. We’ve been working at it all weekend, to get a double podium is huge for us. Without the Safety Car we definitely would’ve got at least second, but we made a lot of good steps this weekend and we can take that from here to the next race.”

Hiyu Yamakoshi and Kanato Le were incredibly evenly matched across the entire weekend in GB3 and scored good points in all three races. Round three on Sunday was easily the best for both drivers, with Yamakoshi starring to take fourth from 12th on the grid, while Le raced very well to eighth from 13th spot.