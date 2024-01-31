​Four games in eight days for Chesterfield Women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Going into the winter break top of the league after promotion last season, the first of the games was a home game against Leeds Adel. A tough team, the girls played some exciting hockey to take a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Lindsey Gregory and captain Nuala Kendellen.

A 12 player squad then travelled to University of Leeds. A tight affair which saw a total of seven goals was eventually won through a Beth Davies goal after a hat-trick from Georgia Fathers.

Harrogate away was the third game. A good showing saw the girls take a deserved 1-0 lead thanks to a brilliant team goal finished off by Sophia McCollum. Unfortunately as the legs tired, Harrogate scored 2 goals to break Chesterfield hearts.

It's been a tough run of games for Chesterfield.

Lastly, 24 hours after that agonising defeat, the girls had to face off against Halifax. Having taken a 1-0 lead in the previously abandoned match the girls were confident and had strong hopes of securing 3 points. However, it wasn’t to be as the team came out on the wrong end of a 4-2 loss despite goals from Georgia Fathers and Lindsey Gregory.

Having played so many games the girls have been given a week off training by coach Luke Russell and will look to regroup in the hotly anticipated match against Alford and District.