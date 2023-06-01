Former England star Geoff Miller donates mementos to Chesterfield

​The former Derbyshire and Essex all-rounder has donated his England blazer and cap to Chesterfield Cricket Club.

They are now on display, along with three action photos of the middle-order batsman and off-spinner, in the pavilion at Queen's Park.

Miller, who played for Chesterfield for about five years before making his Derbyshire debut in 1973, unveiled a cabinet containing the memorabilia during a recent match.

Chesterfield Cricket Club chairman Nigel Mallender, left, and Geoff Miller in front of the special cabinet.

He said: "Nigel Mallender, the Club chairman, said they had shirts and momenentos from various players but nothing from me.

"He asked if I had a shirt. I had a look and I had none.

"But what I did have were a blazer and the cap that Sir Andrew Strauss handed out when they gave us numbers as Test players and one-day internationals."

The cap shows that Miller was England's 469th Test and 40th one-day player.

He appeared in 34 Tests and 25 one-dayers, making three Ashes tours to Australia.

The Club had all the items framed by Bonds Framing Gallery of Newbold Road, Chesterfield, and Miller is delighted with how it looks.

He still takes an interest in his old Club's fortunes and said: "Nigel sends me texts to let me know how they are getting on. I hope they get promoted back to the Premier Division where I feel they belong."

Miller describes Queen's Park as "one of the most beautiful grounds not just in this country but in the world."

He added: "I learned to play cricket at Chesterfield Cricket Club and that allowed me to lead the enjoyable life I have. I am very grateful to them for that."

Mallender said: "Geoff represented his county and country with distinction before becoming England and Wales Cricket Board national selector and a fine after-dinner speaker.

"His achievements were rightly recognised when he received an OBE in 2014.

"Geoff is part of the history and fabric of Chesterfield Cricket Club. We are very proud of him and to be able to call him one of our own.

