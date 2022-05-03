Liam Dring is back in action on June 18.

Dring will face Benn Norman for the Midland Area belt at the Harvey Haddon Stadium in Nottingham on Saturday, June 18, his opponent having lost just one of his six pro bouts so far.

Undefeated Dring said: “We are old amateur rivals so it’s one not to be missed as it will be a 50/50 bout with both of us wanting the win.

"I continue to chase the dream and will hopefully bring the Midland belt home.

"I’d like to thank my manager and coach Mike and Jay Shinfield for all the hard work they put into me, as well as my sponsors and supporters.”