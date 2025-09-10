Fluxa joins Hillspeed for remainder of GB3 season

Lucas Fluxa has joined multiple winners Hillspeed for Donington and Monza.

Mallorca-born racing driver Lucas Fluxa will complete his maiden season in the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC as a Hillspeed driver after the multiple race winning team confirmed it has signed a deal with the rapid 16-year-old.

Joining the Markham Vale squad for the final two events of the 2025 campaign, the visit to Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit in Leicestershire on 4th/5th October and the championship finale at Monza in Italy over the weekend 18th/19th October, Fluxa is determined to end the year on a high.

Currently just outside the top 10 in the GB3 driver standings, Fluxa has shown great ability and speed thus far in his debut year in the UK’s premier single-seater championship with several top 10 results and a best of fifth position at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit at the beginning of the season.

Fluxa arrived in GB3, only his second season in cars, with a strong pedigree from the F4 Spanish Championship where he claimed two race victories, two more podiums and earned one pole position on his way to eighth overall in the standings. Prior to this, he achieved numerous highs in an extensive six year karting career.

His first title win came in the Spanish Karting Alevin Championship in 2018, he was Vice-Champion in X30 Mini in the IAME Euro Series the following year and Vice-Champion of the LeCont Trophy in X30 Junior the next season. In 2021 Fluxa won the OK Junior crown in the WSK Final Cup and was fourth in the Champions of the Future Winter Series in the same class in 2022.

Hillspeed has been one of the most prominent and successful teams in GB3 this year across the four race meetings the squad has contested. Getting the year off to an incredible start during the season curtain-raiser with a double pole position and two lights-to-flag victories for Freddie Slater, during the visit to Spa the British talent took win number three in round nine from the back of the grid.

Kanato Le, who was second to Slater in that memorable wet-but-drying Spa finale, achieved his first GB3 victory in the earlier eighth round and third place for Le in the opening race of the Spa weekend, round seven, meant a dream triple podium.

During the second visit of the year to Silverstone, Michael Shin achieved a maiden GB3 podium and during the most recent event at Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit last month, Slater earned two more podiums and Hiyu Yamakoshi only just missed out on a top three result, taking a season-best fourth.

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, said: “We’re delighted to have signed a deal for Lucas to race with Hillspeed in GB3 for the last two meetings of the season.

"He’s a fantastic young talent, great speed and ability and a strong pedigree from F4 and his formative career in karts.

"We’ve watched him closely this season in GB3 and are now relishing the opportunity to get Lucas in a Hillspeed car and see what we can do at Donington and Monza.”