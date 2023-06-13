​Five for Fawcett as seconds secure win at Holmewood

​The left-arm spinner took five wickets for eight runs to set up a nine-wicket win in the Division Four North clash.

Chesterfield put the home side in to bat and they made good progress to 46-1 before Fawcett was introduced for the 13th over.

Finding turn and bounce in the pitch, he proved a real handful.

Chesterfield Seconds powered to a nine-wicket victory at Holmewood.

He began with four successive maidens and only four scoring strokes were played off his 10 overs, six of which were maidens.

Two of his wickets came via smart catches in the gully by Adam Woodhouse, one low to his right and one above his head.

Two of his other victims were lbw and one bowled.

Luke Slater, who was particularly strong off the back foot, held the innings together with a fine 55 before he drove uppishly and was caught at mid-off from the bowling of Matt Carrington to make Holmefield 78-5.

The medium-paced Carrington (4-11) made short work of the lower order as the hosts were bowled our for 102.

Fawcett fell early in the run chase but Jacob Madin (41 not out) and Callum Hiron (43 not out) were soon blazing strokes all round the ground.

They shared an unbroken stand of 97 as Chesterfield reached their target in 16 overs.

That made it four wins on the trot for the Seconds and the 22 points put them fourth in the table, 20 points behind the second promotion spot.

In those four wins, Fawcett has taken 12 wickets for just 66 runs.

The Seconds have no game this weekend.

Meanwhile Chesterfield powered into the third round of the Marston's 61 Deep Trophy with a double-quick victory at Sawley.

They were nine-wicket winners of a tie that lasted only 32 overs.

The hosts won the toss but lost two early wickets.

Sawley rallied to 39-3 but left-arm seamer Reece Johnson ripped out the middle-order with a spell of 4-14.

Madin claimed three wickets from just nine deliveries and, with Mitch Aldington taking three catches, the home side were all out for 62.

Openers Luke Westwell and Jordan Lemon then hit 12 boundaries as Chesterfield raced to victory in the ninth over.

Lemon fell for 33 with only two needed and Westwell finished 22 not out.

On Saturday Chesterfield's firsts are at Clifton and the third team host Riddings at Holmewood.

