First silverware of the season for Smalley's Leon Haslam

Leon Haslam during round three of the British Superbikes Championship at Donington Park. Pic: Bonnie Lane

Leon Haslam picked up his first silverware of the 2024 season as he scored a solid third place finish aboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW M 1000 RR.

After a strong start to the weekend where he made it straight through to Superpole, the ‘Pocket Rocket’ was on the pace during the one-lap Bennetts British Superbike shoot out, banking the third quickest time of the day.

As a result, Haslam lined up in third position on the front row of the grid for today’s 20-lap race at Donington Park.

Getting a flying start, he held his position into the first corner and when leader Ryan Vickers crashed out on lap two, found himself in second place.

Looking strong in second position, he ran wide on lap 13, losing a place but quickly regrouped and settled into third, holding the spot for a few laps until the race was stopped five laps early due to a crash by another rider.

Haslam crossed the line third and celebrated his first visit to the podium this season – and is now looking to go even better in tomorrow’s two races.

Haslam saud: “Obviously I’m very happy to be on the podium! We had good pace for 75 per cent of the lap, we’ve just got a few issues we need to work through. Hopefully we can resolve that problem and make a few changes for tomorrow.