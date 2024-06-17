Fine bowling steers Chesterfield to victory over Alfreton

Muhammad Zaroob leads Chesterfield off the field after his fine bowling spell.

Outstanding opening bowling set up Chesterfield's Derbyshire County League victory over Alfreton.

Muhammad Zaroob and Reece Johnson wrecked the Alfreton top order as Chesterfield triumphed by six wickets in the Division One clash at Queen's Park.

With showers forecast, Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott struck a vital blow by winning the toss and putting the visitors in to bat.

Rain duly arrived, delaying the start by two and three-quarter hours and reducing the match from 50 to 32 overs a side.

When play eventually got under way, conditions favoured seam bowing and Chesterfield made the most of them.

Right-armed Zaroob bowled from the Pavilion End and left-armed Johnson from the Lake End.

Both bowled straight, on a good length and moved the ball around.

It was a real struggle for the Alfreton batters and, when the two bowlers finished their seven-over stints, the visitors were 22-5.

Zaroob took 3-8 and Johnson, in one of the best spells of his young career, 2-12. Matt Lineker (16) and Joe New (20) dug in to take the score to 60 before both fell to Wilmott's off-spin.

James Aspinall (25 not out) and John Aspinall (14 not out) added a late flourish but Alfreton were restricted to 103-7 and they needed to take early wickets in the Chesterfield innings to get back into the game.

Instead they came up against Ben Slater, who looked in prime form. He stroked six off-side boundaries off the first 12 balls he faced and raced to 36 off only 22 deliveries before falling to a fine catch by James Aspinall at backward point.

By then Chesterfield were already 54-2 in only the seventh over.

They lost two more wickets in closing out the match but Kemira Wijenayake (29 not out) made sure there was no late drama before Jordan Lemon made the

winning hit with 12 overs to spare.

The 22 points lift Chesterfield into third place in the 12-team table on 140, eight behind Ticknall.

Leaders Clifton are on 160 and have a game in hand.

The seconds continue to lead Division Four North despite their game at West Hallam White Rose being abandoned.

Seamer Alfie Woodhouse took 6-26 as the third team beat Clowne Town fourths at Calow.

Chesterfield totalled 130 before bowling out the visitors for 109.