FEATURE: ​Paris glory finally completes the set for Heanor star Dave Ellis

​Winning has become something of a habit for Heanor paratriathlete Dave Ellis.

​The 38-year-old recently became European champion in the PTVI event for the sixth time, to nicely supplement the six world titles he also holds as well as numerous other honours gained nationally and internationally including a Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in 2022.

But until this year, the prize he coveted most was the one that had also eluded him.

Competing as a swimmer at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008 saw him unable to challenge for honours, before he missed out on making the team for the London 2012 games by just 0.09 seconds.

Dave Ellis (L) and guide Luke Pollard react as they take victory in Paris. (Photo by IAN RICE/AFP via Getty Images)

A switch to triathlon soon followed along with terrific results that immediately put him among the world’s best, but the chance to compete in Rio 2016 was denied Ellis when his category wasn’t recognised despite the sport making its Paralympic debut.

When he finally got the chance to race in Tokyo in 2020, mechanical problems with his bike saw Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard forced to retire, causing huge heartache given he was favourite to take the gold medal.

All of that made Ellis and Pollard that bit more determined to succeed in Paris, and that they did.

He said: “There’s always pressure with the Paralympics because you only get one chance every four years. You can feel that on race day – you’ve got just one shot to try and achieve it. All year you prepare to try and be in the best position and this time, it worked perfectly.

Dave Ellis and Luke Pollard with their gold medals on the podium. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"Tokyo hurt a lot, but I’d had so many races since then with no issues that I didn’t let it play on my mind. I’d been solid since then and the bike was in better shape.

"The only drawback was that due to Covid we’d had less time to train on the tandem which was a new bike that we’d only had a year before Covid hit and reduced the time we’d have to practice.”

It mattered not. Ellis powered to glory in Paris and succeeded where he’d either been unable to or allowed to in the past.

With staggered starts required in the paratriathlon, Ellis set off 2 minutes and 41 seconds after some of his rivals but as they emerged for the swim he and Pollard were only 18 seconds behind.

After a strong transition through T1 they were then then in second place as they began their bike through the streets of Paris.

Ellis edged ahead as an intriguing battle played out amongst the top four competitors with 20 seconds spanning them all and at T2 there were five seconds between first and fourth.

The 5km run would therefore be crucial and Ellis and Pollard soon made their move, building a 20-second lead and then doubling and indeed tripling that to have a lead of over a minute when they took the bell with just 1.3km remaining.

The pair duly went on to take the gold medal ahead of Frenchmen Thibaut Rigaudeau who secured silver and Antoine Perel in third.

Ellis said: “The swim is probably my strongest discipline so I’d targeted that as I felt I could make a big impact and close the gap, use the head current to open a gap and catch those in front. We did that and the rest came together perfectly.

"The experience in Paris was so different to Tokyo. Not only were there crowds lining the streets which we didn’t have in 2021 due to the restrictions, we were so close to home that lots of my family and friends went too. We were able to attend other events and you then realise just how big and amazing it is and how amazing the people are.

"I didn’t appreciate it as much in 2008 as it was my first Games but this time was totally different.”

On his relationship with Pollard, Ellis explains how important it is to have as strong a bond away from competition as it is when taking part.

He said: “Luke is literally my eyes when I’m racing. You have to have absolute confidence and trust in your guides that they won’t put you in danger and will put you in a great position. He is so dedicated and committed to it and does a really good job in a great partnership, right from helping me around away from the races to getting me breakfast in hotels and so on.

"Lots of guides use their own race experience to help in races and often I’ll go with his advice in a race because at the end of the day he can see more and has a better perspective​​​​​​​, so it works really well.​​​​​​​

"We have a similar personality and get on so well, which is important when you’re training, travelling and competing together all the time.”

As for the future, Ellis has the World Championships in Spain coming up as he aims for a seventh title, while he hasn’t ruled out the Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028, adding: “I’m still improving all the time and if I can maintain that for another four years then I’ll give it a good go.”