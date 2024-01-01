​Father and son star in Sheffield

​Wragby father-and-son athletics duo Jim and Kieran Gillespie were again in fine form as both competed at the England Institute for Sport in Sheffield on Friday.

Kieran and Jim Gillespie are pictured after their exploits in Sheffield.

Jim was competing in the shot put, while runner Kieran was in action in the 60m and 400m.

Kieran produced some excellent displays, first getting to within four one-hundredths of a second of the lifetime best set earlier in the month, running 7.76 seconds.

He went even better in the 400m, destroying his best ever performance with a 53.28 run. That not only beat his indoor best by a second, but also outdoor best by .71 of a second, huge margins in running terms.

Jim commented on how well his son had run, as well as then describing his own performance on the day.

He said: “These runs represent a major breakthrough for Kieran, and as the 400m was his first run at the distance indoors this season, then he may well have some more to come, however, it is a very short season.

“I very nearly withdrew from the shot put due to a virus that's been hanging around for weeks now. I haven't actually trained properly for about three weeks, and during the competition I didn't feel great.

"However, I managed to gather myself sufficiently to win the shot put with a throw of 8.95m!

"This was over 30cm further than my opening throw last winter so in the end it worked out well for me.

"Once I start to feel better I'm hoping to push on and get close, or exceed, to my lifetime best.”

