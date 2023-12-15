News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Queens Park sports centre play scheme in 2014. Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates play table tennis.Chesterfield Queens Park sports centre play scheme in 2014. Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates play table tennis.
Enjoy these sizzling snaps of Chesterfield's youngsters playing sport down the years

Chesterfield’s kids love their sport.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Jan 2022, 14:46 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT

Each year thousands of kids around town take part in sporting events, whether at school or for clubs in organised leagues.

In our latest gallery we take a look at kids enjoying sporting moments over the years

See if you can spot a familiar face – and tag in anyone you know.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email them to [email protected]

Get more sports news, here.

Dresden Colts (blue) v Chesterfield (orange).

1. Youth Football

Dresden Colts (blue) v Chesterfield (orange). Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

Brampton Manor U13/U17 teams compete at the Big Hit Court Challenge in 2013. As part of the 'Big Hit Squash Tour', Hallamshire Tennis & Squash club hosted a 'Court Challenge' event with 72 junior squash players taking part.

2. Brampton Manor U13/U17 teams

Brampton Manor U13/U17 teams compete at the Big Hit Court Challenge in 2013. As part of the 'Big Hit Squash Tour', Hallamshire Tennis & Squash club hosted a 'Court Challenge' event with 72 junior squash players taking part. Photo: Jason Fearn

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s

3. Chesterfield Junior Blues

Chesterfield Junior Blues take on Buxton JFC Vikings U12s Photo: contributed

Chesterfield Queens Park sports centre play scheme in 2014. Pictured are: Hlooie Dooher, Bethany Renshaw, Katie Murray, Ella Webb, Ella Kirk and Isabelle Bates.

4. Queens Park Sports Centre

