Encon Derbyshire Arrows into the play-offs after beating Northampton Titans

Sedale Hanson-Young top scored for Arrows.

Arrows hit top form in the second quarter at both ends of the court, taking it 31-11 to take a hold of a must-win game they never let go of.

Titans had the better of a chaotic first quarter as both teams struggled to get to grips with the enormity of the game. Sometimes unforced turnovers were interspersed with moments of great skill. Callum McKenzie hit a basket for Arrows and Arran Greenwood-Lee was faultless from the foul line, however Arrows trailed 16-19.

Arrows settled quickly into the second quarter and found their best form. Joseph Baugh and Imzy Camara made stops while Sedale Hudson-Young created a series of opportunities as George Brownell struck repeatedly along with McKenzie, Matt Wilson, Greenwood-Lee and Baugh as Arrows led 47-30 at the interval.

Titans fought to get a foothold in the game however Hanson-Young kept them at bay along with the defence of Xavier McIntosh. Arrows closed out the third quarter with a buzzer-beater from McKenzie to lead 70-51.

The fourth saw the Arrows defence held firm and two three-pointers from Alex Lycoudis were enough to seal the game alongside the return of captain James Kelly who made an impact with assists to Baugh and McIntosh.

Arrows will visit Westminster in the play-offs.