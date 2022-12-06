Encon Derbyshire Arrows impress in Leicester victory

Joseph Baugh was in good form for Arrows.

Hamza Ibrahim scored 44 points and 20 rebounds, but this was a product of some outstanding team play especially in the first half.

Arrows started well with great team defence and Saul Holland aggressive around the basket. The Arrows defence was much tighter and this led to fast-break opportunities for Xavier McIntosh. The Arrows led 27-20.

The second quarter has been good for the Arrows all year and they were at their rampant best led by Sedale Hanson-Young and Joseph Baugh. The Arrows quick passing and general speed of ball movement saw them reach the interval ahead by 55-35.

Leicester responded well in the third quarter and tArrows looked rattled defensively. However, there was the constant threat of Baugh and Ibrahim to score enough so that the Arrows still led by 76-57.

Arrows were clearly tiring and a number of cheap turnovers allowed the Warriors to close within seven and thoughts of another heartbreaking defeat loomed.

But the arrival of James Kelly helped steady the ship at a crucial point as it had in the first half and the Arrows held firm. McIntosh returned and finished the game with two baskets at 97-87.

Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 44, Joseph Baugh 15, Sedale Hanson-Young 15.