Elated Hillspeed team snap up highly-rated youngster for 2020

Ambitious Formula 3 team Hillspeed say they are elated to agree a deal for next season with highly-rated youngster, Oliver Clarke.

The 16-year-old Clarke becomes the first driver signing for 2020 by the Hathersage-based outfit, who contest the BRDC British Championship and enter their landmark 50th season in motor sport next year.

Clarke, who hails from King’s Lynn, has been racing in the Formula 4 United States Championship since graduating from karts in 2018.

Hillspeed principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “He is a terrific young talent, an exceptionally promising driver, and he’s already shown his ability during the testing we have done together.

“I am delighted to complete the deal, and I am very confident that Oliver will quickly establish himself as a strong contender in his maiden year of Forumla 3. We are looking forward to nurturing and developing his obvious skills.”

Clarke started racing at the age of eight, and made such an impression in karting that he stepped up the senior ranks when he was only 14.

He said: “I am over the moon to join a team with the pedigree Hillspeed has. The British F3 Championship is the perfect platform for me at this point in my career. I am raring to go.”