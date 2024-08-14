Eight victories in a row for Chesterfield as Morton fall

Tom Bacon (front left) is congratulated by skipper Harry Wilmott after taking four wickets against Morton Colliery.

​Skilful slow bowling set up Chesterfield's eighth victory on the trot in the Derbyshire County League.

​But they had to endure some anxious moments with the bat before edging home by three wickets against Morton Colliery in a compelling contest at Queen's Park.

Put in to bat, Morton started brightly with openers Paul Holmes and Matt Haw sharing a stand of 51 in 14 overs.

But, as so often, the game was transformed when Chesterfield turned to their slow bowlers.

Their trio of off-spinners - skipper Harry Wilmott, Kemira Wijenayake and Tom Bacon - extracted turn and bounce and took all 10 Morton wickets between them.

Wijenayake made the first breakthrough when Haw (26) holed out to Matt Taylor at mid-on.

That was a relatively straight-forward catch but Taylor followed up by taking a much more difficult one - high and on the run at mid-wicket - to send back Holmes (22) off Wilmott's bowling.

The spin trio put a severe brake on the scoring rate and, backed up by some fine fielding, worked their way through the Morton batting order.

Wijenayake dived forward at mid-wicket to take an outstanding catch off Bacon and Ben Lodge made two smart stumpings in one over off the same bowler.

Wilmott finished off the innings by claiming a low catch off his own bowling to earn figures of 3-25 with Morton all out for 131. Bacon finished with 4-34 and Wijenayake 3-17.

Morton bowled well as they tried to defend their modest total but, with Wijenayake leading the way, Chesterfield looked to be heading for victory.

They reached the mid-innings drinks interval on 109-4.

But, first ball on the resumption, Wilmott (16) was caught at slip off promising young left-arm spinner Manav Bapodra.

The tension increased when Bapodra (3-34) had Wijenayake (33) caught at mid-off with only six runs added.

The scoring rate had dropped and singles were at a premium.

Reece Johnson hit a boundary but was bowled by Jed Frazer with seven still needed.

Jordan Lemon and Lodge brought that target down to two before Lemon settled the issue with a cut for four.

Two teams are promoted from Division One and Chesterfield stay second on 294 points behind Ticknall (302) with Eckington third on 255.

On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Ilkeston Rutland.

*Chesterfield's Sunday side, including several juniors, drew against Bawtry with Everton in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.

Matty Butcher took a wicket with the first ball of the Section One game and his opening partner Charlie Robinson claimed 3-38 as the visitors were bowled out for 247.

Captain Corey Green (32 not out) guided his side to safety on 115-7.On Sunday Chesterfield host Duffield.

Derbyshire Seconds start a four-day Championship game against Yorkshire Seconds at Queen's Park on Tuesday, August 20.

Brilliant stroke-play sank Chesterfield's hopes of retaining the Derbyshire League's John Else County T20 Cup.

Marehay opener Ethan Debono smashed 109 not put off 57 balls to guide his side to a seven-wicket win.

Chesterfield, who won the toss, posted a total of 189-3 in the first of two semi-finals at Duffield.

In most club T20 games, that would be a commanding total.

But Duffield is a relatively small ground and the wicket looked good for batting.In addition, Marehay have a formidable top order so Chesterfield needed early wickets.

Instead, Lewis Palmer and Debono shared a stand of 90 in nine overs.

Palmer fell to Matt Taylor for 41 but Debono survived one difficult chance and continued to blaze strokes all around the ground. He hit six sixes, most well over the ropes, and 11 fours.

Harry Wilmott and Kemira Wijenayake gave Chesterfield a glimmer of hope by taking wickets in successive overs to leave Marehay, on 176-3, needing 14 off the last two overs.

But Debono hit the next ball for six and that was about it, Marehay winning with six deliveries to spare.

In the Chesterfield innings, Wijenayake's wristy stroke-play led the way with 88 not out, backed up by the powerful hitting of Wilmott (27 off 12 balls) and Ben Lodge (31 not out off 13).

But it was not enough with Debono in such form.

Marehay went on to lose to Clifton by 19 runs in the final.

Chesterfield Seconds dropped from first to second in Division Four North after a 104-run defeat at South Wingfield.

A second-wicket stand of 122 between Sam Colclough (52) and Dylan Kitts (82) led the hosts to a commanding 268-9 off 45 overs.

Chesterfield rarely looked like getting near that score and were all out for 164.

Opener Michael Michailidis made 40 and Jacob Madin finished 62 not out, his third half-century in a week.

Two teams go up and West Hallam White Rose take over at the top on 287 points, five ahead of Chesterfield with Eckington third on 263.

The third team lost by six wickets to Belper Meadows fourths in Division Nine North.

David Walker's 41 helped Chesterfield to 124 all out but the visitors reached their target in the 30th over.

On Saturday the Seconds face Marehay third team at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield's third team play Riddings at Calow.