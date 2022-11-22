Eight in a row for high-flying Chesterfield HC

The away side took an early lead only for an equaliser to arrive via Lachie Murfet after great work from Jack Hartley in the attacking circle.

Chesterfield skipper Jon Moores struck ten minutes later to give his side a 2-1 half-time lead with Mexican international Alex Sandoval continuing his fine form with two well-taken goals in the second-half.

Coach Christian Battye said: “It certainly wasn’t pretty, but it was effective and we got what we needed - and that’s something the lads should take pride in.

Chesterfield celebrate Jon Moores' goal on Saturday. Photo: Chris Moores.

"This is a young squad that’s learning all the time and each week gives them the chance to develop and gain new experiences.

“It’s a great run and the boys are trying to set really high standards for themselves. Over the past few games they’ve had to find different ways to win and build their knowledge bit by bit, little by little.

“Our aim is to keep working hard to improve and hopefully results will continue to come, but it’s a long season with plenty of games left against much bigger clubs”.

Chesterfield make the short trip to league leaders Sheffield University Bankers next week, who were themselves edged out 3-2 against Sheffield Hallam 2nd XI. That result sees all three teams locked on 24 points each, with Bankers leading the way on goal difference - closely followed by Chesterfield and Sheffield Hallam respectively.

*The mens 2s beat Louth 1s 5-2 with goals from captain Louis Johnson, Dan Molloy, Sam Unwin (2) and Matt O’Brien. The 2s are now top of their league.

Chesterfield's third string lost 6-0 to Barnsley 1s, a bright spot being the performance of youngsters - Charlie Nixon, Will Hallam and debutant Alex Mycroft.

The Women's 1st team continued their domination of Yorkshire Div 3 with a 4-2 victory over University of Hull 1s. Goalscorers were Georgia Fathers (2), Lindsey Vaughan and Keira Henman.