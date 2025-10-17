Edgefold No3 secure fantastic 5pts maximum haul

The battle of the two teams at the foot of the T & M Motors Snooker League table early doors turned into a triumphant victory parade for Edgefold No3 as they saw off Bolehill No2 5-0 with an emphatic all round performance.

Roy Taylor set the balls rolling with a 63-31 success and Conrad Spencer made it two, winning 71-32 before Sam Kniveton wrapped it up 60-49 in three straight frames.

Further wins for Fin Harvey and the Taylor/Kniveton doubles combo made sure the beer continued to flow for the ecstatic hosts.

With Edgefold No2 inactive as their match at Alfreton No2 was cancelled, reigning champions Edgefold No1 moved back up the ladder to earn a three-way share at the summit with an impressive 4-1 defeat of Clay Cross Brotherhood No1.

SAM KNIVETON

Tony Blant took a hard fought low scoring opener 37-29 to give the visitors an early advantage before Steve Burton pulled the hosts level with a 60-47 victory in the next.

Duncan Harwood soon made it 2-1 with a 70-41 verdict and the game was safe in the next when the reliable Richard Ferguson came through 70-46 before Harwood teamed up with Tommy Smith to put the cherry on top of the cake with a battling 73-63 doubles win for 4-1.

Also sharing top spot are Tansley Potters despite their first reverse, 3-2 at Clay Cross Brotherhood No2.

Joe Neville amassed 92 points in taking the opener for the visitors but John Roseman and Damien Woodward scored convincing victories to nudge the hosts ahead.

Steve Hawkins levelled at 2-2 but Lee Shaw and Andrew Bailey saw the Clay Cross outfit home in the concluding doubles leg for a 3-2 triumph.

Mark Newby was in great form with a 39 break for Belper RBL as he and Wayne Shooter took each of their singles and doubles legs as they defeated Crich Comrades 4-1 for whom only Paul Trevett was on target.

Bolehill No1 edged out Alfreton No1 3-2 in a marathon battle as Ricki Slack and Ian Birks took the deciding doubles leg 66-36 after Phil Longden and John Smith had maintained their unbeaten league records this season for the visitors.

Clay Cross Brotherhood sponsored player of the week: Mark Newby (Belper RBL).