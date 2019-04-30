Eckington’s Ross hoping for success with his own motor racing team

Motor racing expert Jamie Ross, who hails from Eckington, is hoping he has unearthed a F1 star of the future after setting up his own team.

After eight years in the industry, Ross has formed R Racing with friend Nathan Read, with a view to competing in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

And the first driver on their books is 15-year-old Sheffield lad Josh Rattican, who made quite a name for himself during six years on the karting circuit.

Rattican has signed for R Racing, in partnership with the In2Racing team, and showed bags of promise in the opening round of the Ginetta series on his car-racing debut at Brands Hatch.

In the second race of the weekend, he was seventh overall and second rookie, having finished 11th and fourth rookie in the opening heat.

Ross’s team is based in Norfolk, but he has strong local roots within the motor racing industry. As well as a period at Silverstone Motorsport College, he started out at Chesterfield Automotive College and also the JHR Developments motor racing team based in Dronfield.

He has been an integral part of teams that have won the last five Ginetta Junior titles with three different drivers and was also number one mechanic to Billy Monger, the 19-year-old driver who has famously resurrected his career after having both legs amputated in the wake of an accident.

The Ginetta championship is the UK’s most prestigious series for 14-to-17-year-olds and is renowned for producing talented teenagers.