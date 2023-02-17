​Eckington lads are kitted out thanks to local housebuilder

​EBFC, which was founded in 1996, is a football club of over 300 players comprising 22 different teams. The team competes in the Sheffield and District Junior league, with matches taking place across the counties of Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

The U15s Boys Yellow players will wear their new drill tops to and from match-days and over their training-kits during cold winter days.

Matthew Barker, coach for the U15s Boys Yellows, said: “Being as inclusive as possible is so important to us. With the U15s team we make sure that everyone who signs up gets a chance to play and donations like this from Harron help make that possible

Some of Eckington's players practice in their new kit.

“U15s and U14s is where football can become extremely competitive at a club level. Making the boys feel a part of a team and feel looked after is vital for that pre-game psychology, while being able to turn up in brand new matching tops gives them that extra confidence boost.”

“I’ve been coaching the lads from this team since many of them were at training school, almost 10 years ago now.

"I’ve seen so many players from this team grow over the years, and I couldn’t be prouder, especially seeing them in their new kits. The sponsorship by Harron Homes is really appreciated.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We enjoy being able to assist the local community in a variety of ways. We’re delighted to be able make a positive contribution to a local team, which many of our residents’ children might join at some point!”

Heritage Green comprises a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes in a variety of styles catering to all tastes.

Homes at Heritage Green start from £369,995 and the development is located at Rother Way, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 0UB.

