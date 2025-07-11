Dronfield’s Shephard targets badminton glory in Cardiff

Dronfield’s Jack Shephard is gunning for glory at the 2025 British and Irish Para Badminton International.

Dronfield’s Jack Shephard is preparing to take centre stage at the 2025 British and Irish Para Badminton International in Cardiff this summer, as he looks to build on his incredible sporting career and add another title to his growing collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shephard, 28, is one of Britain’s leading para-badminton players after overcoming major surgery as a teenager to straighten both legs. His rehabilitation saw him spend nine months in a wheelchair before returning to the court stronger than ever. Just five years later, he lifted his first World Championship title in 2017, following it up with a second in 2019.

Since then, the Dronfield athlete has soared to the top of the SH6 rankings, achieving success in both singles and mixed doubles. Partnering with Rachel Choong, he secured World Championship bronze in 2022 and became European Champion in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he narrowly missed the knockout stages on his Paralympic debut in Tokyo, Shepherd is determined to use the Cardiff tournament as a springboard towards further success on the road to Los Angeles 2028.

“I’m proud to fly the flag for Dronfield and Derbyshire whenever I step on court,” said Shephard. “It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but I’m feeling stronger than ever and can’t wait to compete in Cardiff. Hopefully I can secure another title on home soil.”

Away from badminton, Shephard enjoys golf and darts – and is known to be just as competitive on the golf course as he is on the court.

The 2025 British and Irish Para Badminton International will bring together elite para badminton athletes from across the globe from 22-26 July in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event cost between £1.00 and £5.00. Volunteers are also welcomed. For more information visit the Badminton Wales website: https://badminton.wales/british-irish-para-badminton-international-2025/