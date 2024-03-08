Dronfield's own Lily Charlton teams up with local firm IMS Heat Pumps for a greener future

Her swift rise in the sport underscores her remarkable talent and her participation in the Global Karting League: UK, an all-electric competition, aligns closely with IMS Heat Pumps' dedication to environmental sustainability. Emma Bohan, Managing Director of IMS Heat Pumps, emphasises the significance: "On this International Women's Day, we're not just announcing a partnership; we're celebrating our commitment to women supporting women. Lily Charlton, with her inspiring drive and determination, perfectly mirrors the resilience and excellence we aim for in the heat pump industry. Supporting Lily's journey allows us to champion women's achievements, reinforcing our dedication to breaking barriers and empowering women in all fields. Together, we are unstoppable." This collaboration not only highlights the remarkable achievements of women like Lily but also underscores the importance of sustainable practices in competitive industries. Lily said: “It’s quite fitting that I’m able to announce my partnership with IMS Heat Pumps today, on International Women’s Day. IMS Heat Pumps are led by female Managing Director, Emma Bohan and there are obvious synergies between IMS Heat Pumps, who specialise in installing sustainable heating solutions, and the team I will be racing with this year, Global Karting League UK, who are at the forefront of electric karting”. By joining forces, IMS Heat Pumps and Lily Charlton are setting a precedent for future generations, showing that commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of gender equality can drive positive change across all sectors. Together, they look forward to inspiring others, paving the way for a more inclusive and eco-conscious future in sports and beyond.