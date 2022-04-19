Dronfield Running Club launch The Big Dipper half marathon with stunning Peak District views

The Big Dipper, which will take place in Dronfield in September, is a brand new road race from Dronfield Running Club and is sponsored by Staves Estate Agents of Dronfield.

Since entries were launched on Monday, more than a quarter of entries were sold in just 24 hours with demand far exceeding organisers’ expectations.

Taking in the Derbyshire countryside and the Peak District National Park, the 13.1 mile route sees runners tackle 510m of ascent across the course.

The race will take in stunning views across the Peak District.

Starting near The Hyde Park Inn in Dronfield, The Big Dipper heads out towards Barlow, Shillito Woods and then a long climb up from the hamlet of Unthank.

The course is gruelling, hilly and has a sting in the tail - but completing it puts you in a small, select group of runners.

The Big Dipper will be a licensed, fully-marshalled, timed half marathon on closed roads. There will be water stations throughout with photographers on the route.

Every finisher will receive a goodie bag, which will include an exclusive race t-shirt, medal and some treats. There will also be prizes across all major age categories.

Race director Mel Corby said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for runners to really test themselves on a course like no other. Yes it’s tough, but the views along the top of the course are stunning and a real treat.”