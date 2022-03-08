Liam Dring made it five wins out of five since turning professional. (Photo: Facebook)

The 24-year-old super flyweight overcame Lancastrian Maguire, who is 11 years his senior, over six three-minute rounds to record a 60-54 verdict.

The victory added to his four previous successes since his professional debut three years ago as his reputation continues to be enhanced with each win.

Dring said: “I feel as a professional boxer I’m really starting to settle into the game, maturing as a boxer and improving all the time.

"I would like to thank all of my sponsors and supporters as I couldn’t do this without them.