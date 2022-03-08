Liam Dring maintains 100 per cent pro record with win over Steven Maguire
North Wingfield boxer Liam Dring maintained his unbeaten professional record with a dominant display to beat Steven Maguire at North Notts Arena on Saturday.
The 24-year-old super flyweight overcame Lancastrian Maguire, who is 11 years his senior, over six three-minute rounds to record a 60-54 verdict.
The victory added to his four previous successes since his professional debut three years ago as his reputation continues to be enhanced with each win.
Dring said: “I feel as a professional boxer I’m really starting to settle into the game, maturing as a boxer and improving all the time.
"I would like to thank all of my sponsors and supporters as I couldn’t do this without them.
“A special thank you goes to Mike and Jay Shinfield, John Morgan and Steven Eades from Shinfields Gym for all the hard work, time and effort behind the scenes to get me were I am on this amazing journey.”