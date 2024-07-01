Detroy Smith boosted Chesterfield Seconds' run chase with a rapid half-century.

Chesterfield Seconds snatched a dramatic tie in their Derbyshire County League match at Hollinsend Methodist.

Captain Adam Woodhouse smashed the final ball to the cover boundary to level the scores in a game in which his side were up against it virtually all day.

Their reward - 16 points - means they have extended their lead in Division Four North to 10 over nearest rivals West Hallam White Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts, who were all out for 226, looked favourites at the start of the last over when Chesterfield needed 11 to win with three wickets left.

Woodhouse managed a single off seamer Dave Elliott's first delivery but Tim Kirk was caught off the second.

Tom Keenan took a single off the third ball and Woodhouse two off both the fourth and fifth. With five still wanted for victory, Woodhouse off-drove the final delivery, bisecting two fielders near the boundary rope, to force the tie.The home side looked to have the edge from the start. They won the toss and took 12 runs off the opening over.

Their batters tried to force the pace on the sloping, hill-top ground and Chesterfield never really managed to stem the flow of runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening bowler Tom Keenan took two wickets in his first three overs and 3-29 in all. But eight players made double figures with Archie Waterall leading the way on 45 as Hollinsend reached 175-7 in the 34th over.

Richard Wadsworth pressed home their advantage with a rapid 42. The hosts' position looked even stronger when Chesterfield slipped to 19-3.

Callum Hiron (52) and James Taylor revived the visitors' hopes with a stand of 80 but they were behind the run rate.

Detroy Smith started to remedy that with a hard-hit 57 off 52 balls, launching four massive sixes and losing the ball several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he and Taylor, who made a stylish and well-crafted 56, fell in quick succession to Ryan Sharp and Chesterfield, on 201-7, needed 26 off 20 balls.

Woodhouse, who finished 28 not out, ensured they all but did it.

The third team drew with Pilsley & Clay Cross seconds in Division Nine North. Skipper Eddie Grant's 106 not out led Chesterfield to 246-4 off 40 overs and the visitors were held to 228-7. The following day the third team lost by five wickets at Eckington after being bowled out for 159.

Opener Reece Johnson hit 132 off 86 deliveries as the Sunday side rattled up 302-6 in their Mansfield & District League game at Duffield.But the home side edged home by two wickets off the penultimate ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team went out of the OJ Jackson Cup with a 69-run defeat in the quarter-finals of the 100-ball competition at Alvaston & Boulton.

The Premier Division hosts raced to 186-6, opener Daanish Mehta hitting 99 not out, and, despite Muhammad Zaroob's 64, Chesterfield were 117 all out.