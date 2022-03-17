Nick Gilkes in action at Donington Park as Hillspeed's preparations continue.

British-Canadian youngster Nick Gilkes continued preparations for his maiden season in GB3 with the Derbyshire team, completing his first ever mileage of the track’s full GP Circuit configuration, which will be his first year of ‘slicks and wings’ competition.

Although the day started off dry at Hillspeed’s home track, rain arrived during the lunchbreak and this limited the planned programme for 16-year-old Gilkes who is aiming to build on the great success he has enjoyed in F1600 in Canada.

Despite the mixed weather, the vital experience gained in both wet and dry at Donington will stand him in good stead as testing continues this week – the Markham Vale squad also running with Gilkes at Oulton Park in Cheshire today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nick is continuing to accrue the knowledge and experience he needs ahead of his first season in GB3 and although he didn’t have the best of the weather at Donington when he was on track, he did a good job on his first time at the full GP Circuit”, said Hillspeed team principal Richard Ollerenshaw.

“After the tracking photography had been completed during the lunchbreak, the track was wet by that point so he didn’t have the optimum dry running we’d planned. The mixed conditions provided more good experience though, which will certainly be of value as we continue our test schedule.”

While still in discussion with drivers regarding the highly competitive second and third GB3 seats alongside Gilkes, the new season set to begin at Oulton Park over Easter weekend, Hillspeed is keen to hear from competitors interested in testing opportunities as well as race seats – including those who may be considering a dual programme.