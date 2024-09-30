Difficult weekend for Leon Haslam in Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park

Leon Haslam crossed the line in 10th position in the final race of a diffcult weekend.

Leon Haslam crossed the line in 10th position in the final race of the weekend, to round off a difficult Bennetts British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ and his ROKiT Haslam Racing squad had been seeking improvement after finishing in P11 in yesterday’s race at his home circuit – but it proved to be another tough day.

In this afternoon’s opening 12-lap race, Haslam started from P11 on the grid and made up a place in the opening lap, climbing up to eighth by Lap Six. However, it was to be an early finish to the race as he was hit by a mechanical issue on the seventh lap which forced him to retire.

Keen to make the final race of the weekend count, he lined up ninth for the third race of the weekend, which was set to run over 20 laps.

Getting one of his usual good starts, Haslam made up three places in the first lap to start the second in sixth position but soon started to struggle with a few issues, which dropped him back to 10th on Lap Eight.

He was able to hold onto 10th for the next 11 laps, sealing 10th when the race was stopped a lap early due to a crash.

Now, with just one race weekend remaining at Brands Hatch in a fortnight, Haslam and the squad plan to regroup and come out fighting in a bid to end the season on a high.

Leon Haslam: “We had a bit of a nightmare weekend, we had several things go wrong. Then we had a DNF in race two so all in all it was a tough weekend.

“It was nice to finish top BMW in the last race but it’s not where we wanted to be. We were struggling again with certain components on the bike but it is what it is.

“We’ve now just got one more to go this year so we will have to wait and see what we can do at Brands Hatch.”