But do we ever think of our favourite celebrity singers, actors, chefs and catwalk models being any good at sports themselves?
With this in mind, we have rolled back the years on some of their favourite celebrities' careers to reveal which stars used to play sports before they found fame in a different field.
Plenty of our favourite stars have to stay in good shape, or at least keep some sort of discipline in their lives to sustain their place at the top - so it makes sense that many of them will have been capable of being sporting heroes back in the day.
From ice-hockey obsessed pop-punk princesses to field hockey enjoying real-life princesses, do any of your favourite celebrities feature in our list of famous former sports stars?
(Information supplied by Betway)
1. Jason Statham - Diving
Derbyshire's very own Jason Statham is known as one of Hollywood’s hard men, but long before starring in action flicks such as the Transporter series, Statham made his trade as part of Britain’s National Diving Squad. He made a huge splash in the diving scene too, even representing England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Gordon Ramsay - Football
Before making his name as a potty-mouthed TV chef, Gordon Ramsay had hoped to become a professional football player. Ramsay was a keen footballer during his school days and was offered a trial with Glasgow Rangers at the age of 15. Sadly, Ramsay’s teenage years were plagued by injuries and he had to hang up his boots very early into his sporting career.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Kate Middleton - Field Hockey
Long before marrying into the Royal Family, Kate Middleton was an avid athlete, playing a huge role for both her high school field hockey team and university hockey side. This sporty princess never passes up an opportunity to get involved with a game of sport. She even warmed up with the Team GB women’s Olympic team back at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The princess is not the only British national treasure to try her hand at field hockey, with Harry Potter actress Emma Watson also giving the sport a go during her time studying at Brown University.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Dwayne Johnson - WWE
This may be a little obvious to some people, but younger fans of Dwayne Johnson’s acting abilities may find it easy to forget that before becoming a Hollywood star, the Jumanji star was better known as WWE legend, The Rock. Johnson may have even enjoyed more success as a wrestler than he has as an actor. The Rock had 17 championship reigns in the WWE, including 10 as a world heavyweight champion.
Photo: Getty Images