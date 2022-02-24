3. Kate Middleton - Field Hockey

Long before marrying into the Royal Family, Kate Middleton was an avid athlete, playing a huge role for both her high school field hockey team and university hockey side. This sporty princess never passes up an opportunity to get involved with a game of sport. She even warmed up with the Team GB women’s Olympic team back at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The princess is not the only British national treasure to try her hand at field hockey, with Harry Potter actress Emma Watson also giving the sport a go during her time studying at Brown University.

Photo: Getty Images