Derbyshire youngsters racing well at Oughtibridge

Saturday saw Bodie Ramsdale, Eli Hill and James Cooper compete in the Div 3 K1M event. They all raced hard, with the results of their committed training throughout a very wet and cold winter off-season really shining through. Bodie placed 18th, Eli 16th and James 12th. At the end of the day’s individual racing the boys joined forces to take to the slalom course once again but this time as team (where three boats have to navigate the course all at the same time), superb team work and great paddling skill saw the chaps take their maiden win!! Sunday again saw Bodie, Eli and James compete in their individual boats. Mixed fortunes this time, Bodie finished 15th, Eli 18th, and James 23rd. In between their K1 race runs, Bodie and Eli paired up to compete in the C2 event. A fantastic partnership demonstrating precise race runs, meant the boys took the top Junior prize. Well Done Bodie and Eli! Top work Paddle Peak team! A huge thank you to Sheffield Canoe Club for laying on another great event. Our Paddle Peak club is supported and made possible with the help from our volunteers, Cromford Mills, Willersley Castle - Manor Adventure, Peak UK, and Paddle UK. Paddle Peak is a registered charity and community project promoting responsible paddlesports, improving access to outdoor spaces, inspiring local young people, caring for the River Derwent and protecting its wildlife. For more info checkout their website www.paddlepeak.org, or follow them on Facebook