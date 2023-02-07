​Derbyshire Falcons will take on Yorkshire Vikings as part of the town’s Festival of Cricket, the match taking place on Sunday, June 18 with a 2.30pm start. It’s once again expected to produce an unrivalled atmosphere for local cricket fans.

The local derby sold out in 2017, 2018, 2019 and on its return in 2022, and an exclusive priority window is now open for fans to secure their tickets for this year’s game first and at the best price.

Supporters just need to have registered for pre-sale ticket offers to have a chance of buying early, with all Vitality Blast tickets then going on general sale on February 21.

Queen's Park will once again host the Festival of Cricket. (Stock photo)

For bookings of 10 or more, email [email protected]