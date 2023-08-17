Derbyshire U22s win silver at inter counties tenpin bowling competition

On Sunday 13th August, Derbyshire entered team of tenpin bowlers in the Inter counties competition at Go Bowling, Dunstable. They competed against 17 other teams from 11 counties.

They bowled 6 qualifying games then 3 games in a round robin format against the other 3 teams that finished in the top 4.

After a slow start they climbed the standings until they reached 2nd place, which meant they qualified for the 4 team round robin final.

They started the finals with a defeat by Yorkshire A. Then beat both Warwickshire A and Essex to confirm 2nd place and a Silver medal.

The younger bowlers were a little worried at the beginning of the competition especially George and Bobby Layton as this was their first real competition away from Chesterfield. All players relaxed and really enjoyed the day as it went on. They were all really happy at the end of the day, they have also made everybody very proud of them.

The team consisted of George Layton,Bobby Layton(both11)front row in photograph.Luke Warren(18),Brandon Jacques(15),Thomas Elwell(19), Liam Bailey(15) and Mr Michael Kimberley ( manager) back row of photograph.

All the team except Liam Bailey are members of Chesterfield Youth Bowling Club(Y.B.C). Liam is a member of Mansfield Y.B.C.

Along with congratulations to all members of Derbyshire we would like to congratulate other members of Chesterfield Y.B.C. who played for Yorkshire. They are Chloe Birch who won Bronze with Yorkshire B in the U16 division and Daniel Birch who was a member of the Yorkshire A team who won Gold in the U22s.

Also congratulations to another member of Chesterfield Y.B.C. Kiera Black who has qualified to represent England at the Triple Crown to be held in Scotland between 23rd and 27th of August.