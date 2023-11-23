Derbyshire to face Yorkshire at Chesterfield again as Festival of Cricket returns
The Festival returns next June/July as the two counties clash in both traditional first-class cricket and explosive Vitality Blast action.
The biggest Vitality Blast clash of next summer will return to Chesterfield on Sunday, 7 July (2.30pm start).
The local derby has sold out for the last five meetings and demand for tickets is expected to reach an all-time high next summer.
Prior to that, Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in the County Championship at Queen's Park starting on Sunday, 30 June.
Last year's encounter ended in a thrilling victory for Yorkshire, despite Mark Watt's heroics on the final morning and earlier centuries from Haider Ali and Leus du Plooy.
With another close-contest expected next summer, register for tickets now or guarantee your place with Derbyshire CCC’s Festival Pass. Click HERE for details.