Derbyshire to face Yorkshire at Chesterfield again as Festival of Cricket returns

Derbyshire and Yorkshire will once again do battle at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield next year as part of the BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket.
By Mark Duffy
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
The Festival returns next June/July as the two counties clash in both traditional first-class cricket and explosive Vitality Blast action.

The biggest Vitality Blast clash of next summer will return to Chesterfield on Sunday, 7 July (2.30pm start).

The local derby has sold out for the last five meetings and demand for tickets is expected to reach an all-time high next summer.

Queen's Park will again host the Festival of Cricket in 2024. Photo: Getty.Queen's Park will again host the Festival of Cricket in 2024. Photo: Getty.
Queen's Park will again host the Festival of Cricket in 2024. Photo: Getty.

Prior to that, Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in the County Championship at Queen's Park starting on Sunday, 30 June.

Last year's encounter ended in a thrilling victory for Yorkshire, despite Mark Watt's heroics on the final morning and earlier centuries from Haider Ali and Leus du Plooy.

With another close-contest expected next summer, register for tickets now or guarantee your place with Derbyshire CCC’s Festival Pass. Click HERE for details.

