Derbyshire swimming club official honoured with international recognition award
Margaret has been at Rykneld pretty much since day one when her dad was one of the co-founders of the club. Margaret competed for the club in both competitive and synchro.
She was tasked by Dr David Hunt also a co-founder of Rykneld Swimming club to become an official which she did many years ago.
When her two daughters became members of the club, she stepped back into the role of an official, starting off with pool qualifications and made her way up to pool referee. She then took on the open water qualifications again making it to referee level. This is when international duties started. Margaret was added to the FINA officials list which then saw her being selected to be one of the Open Water Officials at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
From this she then went on to officiate at the below international meets-
2012 European Open Water Italy
2016 European Junior Championships Italy
2017 FINA World Masters Budapest
2018 European Open Water Glasgow
2023 World Masters Open Water Japan
Sunday, February 9 saw Margaret being recognised for all of the international duties that she has taken part in and was awarded DASA International award. She is one of only two Derbyshire officials that have been given this award.
Margaret continues to support Rykneld swimming club from poolside to behind the scenes as the club Secretary. Working tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the club.