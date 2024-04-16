South Africa's Daryn Dupavillon has joined Derbyshire.

An experienced quick with more than 350 career wickets to his name, Dupavillon’s has claimed 230 first-class dismissals at an average of 25.69, while his pace and variation have made him a sought-after bowler in white ball cricket.

He has made a pair of ODI appearances for South Africa, against Pakistan and Australia, and has won the CSA Four-Day Challenge twice, lifting the trophy in 2021 and 2023. The tall fast bowler also played alongside Samit Patel with Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League, claiming ten wickets at an average of 19.30.

The 29-year-old will be available from Derbyshire’s Vitality County Championship match against Sussex at the start of May, until the penultimate first-class fixture of the season against Middlesex in September.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “We felt we needed one more fast bowler to be part of our attack, particularly in red ball cricket, and Daryn is an experienced option who will bring real pace and skill into the fold.

“I’m delighted to welcome a player for Daryn’s quality, he is highly regarded in the South African game and has experience in international and franchise cricket. He will be a real asset for us in all forms of the game.

“We have a very strong squad for the coming season, with Blair Tickner being here for the first half of the campaign, Daryn coming in from May and we’re keen to have Mohammad Amir for the second half of the Vitality Blast, after the T20 World Cup.”

Dupavillon added: “I’m really excited to be joining Derbyshire, I’m not sure there’s a cricketer around who would not want to work with a coach like Mickey Arthur, and the opportunity to play in England is one I want to make the most of.