Derbyshire sign batter Matt Lamb from Warwickshire
Derbyshire have signed middle-order batter, Matt Lamb, from Warwickshire on a two-year deal.
Lamb, 26, made eight appearances in the LV= County Championship Division One last season, scoring 487 runs, including centuries against Northamptonshire and County Champions Surrey, at an average of 48.70.
He has a first-class best of 173 and a career red ball runs tally standing at 1,843, with three centuries and eight half-centuries.
The right-handed batter also boasts a strong List A record, averaging 42 after 19 appearances, with one century and two half-centuries to his name.
Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Matt had a strong season in Division One and that’s the calibre of player we want to bring to our Club.
"Signing a player with a good amount of top level experience is an example of our intent.
“Our batting has been strong this year, but Matt’s arrival increases that competition for places and re-enforces our batting depth in all formats.”
Lamb added: “Mickey Arthur’s project at Derbyshire really excites me, there’s a talented group of players and the level of ambition is high, that’s something I want to be a part of.
“I’ve been pleased with my performances over the last couple of years, but I want to push myself across all formats, this is the opportunity to do that and I’m looking forward to getting going this winter.”