Derbyshire sign batter Matt Lamb from Warwickshire

Lamb, 26, made eight appearances in the LV= County Championship Division One last season, scoring 487 runs, including centuries against Northamptonshire and County Champions Surrey, at an average of 48.70.

He has a first-class best of 173 and a career red ball runs tally standing at 1,843, with three centuries and eight half-centuries.

The right-handed batter also boasts a strong List A record, averaging 42 after 19 appearances, with one century and two half-centuries to his name.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Matt had a strong season in Division One and that’s the calibre of player we want to bring to our Club.

"Signing a player with a good amount of top level experience is an example of our intent.

“Our batting has been strong this year, but Matt’s arrival increases that competition for places and re-enforces our batting depth in all formats.”

Lamb added: “Mickey Arthur’s project at Derbyshire really excites me, there’s a talented group of players and the level of ambition is high, that’s something I want to be a part of.