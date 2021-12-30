Swimming pool.

Derbyshire: Seven best swimming centres, pools and baths

It’s cold outside, but the water’s lovely – in these seven swimming centres, at least.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:39 pm

Swimming is a great exercise – it’s challenging, uses plenty of different muscle groups and best of all – it’s fun! What better way to lose that Christmas weight?

1. Wirksworth Swimming Pool

Wirksworth Swimming Pool, Water Lane, Hannage Way, Wirksworth, DE4 4JG. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 51 Google Reviews).

2. Hathersage Swimming Pool

Hathersage Swimming Pool, Oddfellows Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1DU. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 736 Google Reviews).

3. Sharley Park Leisure Centre

Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9LX. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 343 Google Reviews).

4. New Mills Leisure Centre

New Mills Leisure Centre, Hyde Bank Road, High Peak, SK22 4BP.

