Derbyshire: Seven best swimming centres, pools and baths

Swimming is a great exercise – it’s challenging, uses plenty of different muscle groups and best of all – it’s fun! What better way to lose that Christmas weight?
1. Wirksworth Swimming Pool
Wirksworth Swimming Pool, Water Lane, Hannage Way, Wirksworth, DE4 4JG. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 51 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
2. Hathersage Swimming Pool
Hathersage Swimming Pool, Oddfellows Road, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1DU. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 736 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
3. Sharley Park Leisure Centre
Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9LX. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 343 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
4. New Mills Leisure Centre
New Mills Leisure Centre, Hyde Bank Road, High Peak, SK22 4BP.
Photo: -